Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 28,385 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.