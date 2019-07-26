Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $38.13.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

