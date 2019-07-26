Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 11,951 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Total by 65.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. 208,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.7128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

