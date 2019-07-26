Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Shares of HD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.92. 257,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

