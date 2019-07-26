Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSHD opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $685.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, insider Lanni Romney sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $77,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $602,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,534 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

