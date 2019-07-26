Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 86500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.

Get Goldquest Mining alerts:

Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldquest Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldquest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldquest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.