GoldMint 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $169.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $561,237.00 and $169.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00295173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.01642231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00121208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.