Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €66.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.98 ($60.44).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €42.99 ($49.99) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.91.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

