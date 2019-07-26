Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

Gocompare.Com Group stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 80.70 ($1.05). 628,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

