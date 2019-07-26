Global Thematic Partners LLC Sells 244,718 Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Global Thematic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,718 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 2.35% of Despegar.com worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Despegar.com by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 12,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $894.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.34. Despegar.com Corp has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Despegar.com had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 797.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.