Global Thematic Partners LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 359,190 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 3.3% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $61,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,503,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,370,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $732,406,000 after buying an additional 7,664,767 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14,417.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,482,000 after buying an additional 1,264,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $145,679,000 after buying an additional 1,030,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,075. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

