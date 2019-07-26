Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $32.45 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Global Thematic Partners LLC decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189,364 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 1.7% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Trimble worth $32,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $223,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,192 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,264. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.03. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

