Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,721. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.57. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $11,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Getty Realty by 6,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,742,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Getty Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.