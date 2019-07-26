Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. 3,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $468,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,344. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

