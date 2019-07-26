Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Gentex’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues also improved year over year in the quarter. The company aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNTX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.66.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,173. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $488,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $982,793. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,669,000 after purchasing an additional 283,696 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,980,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after acquiring an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $76,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,373,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

