Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 3,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.