Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. 3,697,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,548. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.59. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

