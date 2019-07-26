Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,503 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $72.60. 14,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

