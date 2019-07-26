Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $189.34. 38,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

