Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 193.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,918. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

