Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 62,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 303,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,254.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.79. 28,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $119.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

