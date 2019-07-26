Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.27. 30,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,080. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

