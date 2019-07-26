Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,224. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.