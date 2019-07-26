Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

CTVA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 2,300,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,889. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

