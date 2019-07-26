Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 46815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.17 ($1.49).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

