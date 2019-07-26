GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $40.15. 417,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. GDS has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $41.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GDS by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,469,000 after purchasing an additional 706,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GDS by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GDS by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $6,851,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

