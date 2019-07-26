GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (GABI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 108.26 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.84. The stock has a market cap of $477.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.65. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

