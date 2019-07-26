GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 2,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

