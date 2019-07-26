Gabelli Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Investment analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,628,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,858,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

