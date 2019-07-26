G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 845.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of G Willi-Food International worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097. G Willi-Food International has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

