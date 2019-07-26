FY2020 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.52. 484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,633. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $875.13 million, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.67.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthStream by 917.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

