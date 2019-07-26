FY2020 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

HAL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 83,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,957,682. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $264,077,000 after buying an additional 683,635 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

