FY2019 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Raised by Analyst

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.70. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $124.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 61,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

