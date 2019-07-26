FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 711,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

