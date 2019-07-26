FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $468,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 251.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,088 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,423,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,995,000 after acquiring an additional 671,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.