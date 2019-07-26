Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Down 1%

Furukawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) shares fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46, 500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Furukawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, optical fiber sensing systems, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

