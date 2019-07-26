FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE FSK remained flat at $$5.96 during midday trading on Friday. 45,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,107 shares of company stock worth $209,152 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

