Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Friedman Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 79.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,801. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

