Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €57.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.90 ($67.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.70 ($68.26).

FRE stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €45.04 ($52.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,051 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.77.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

