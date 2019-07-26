Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 222,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,156,986. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson purchased 172,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

