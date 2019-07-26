Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Shares Down 1%

Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 41.47% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

