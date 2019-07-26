Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.56

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on FC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $505.17 million, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $133,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

