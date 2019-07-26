Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.44.

NYSE FNV opened at $89.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.07. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 4.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 19.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

