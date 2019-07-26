Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by GMP Securities

GMP Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.44.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,824. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

