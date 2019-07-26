Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 260.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.26. 136,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $512.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total value of $35,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

