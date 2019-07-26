Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.05. 4,524,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.