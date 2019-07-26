Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.