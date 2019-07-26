Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 469.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. 260,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

