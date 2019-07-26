Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,765. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13.

