Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

